KCMG Team Principal Dario d’Esposito reckons Attila Tassi’s fourth place finish at WTCR Race of Germany on his Nürburgring Nordschleife debut is proof of his ability.

The recently-turned 20-year-old from Hungary has endured a tough start to his maiden season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. But all that changed with his Race 2 performance at the iconic Eifel Mountains’ venue.



And d’Esposito, who oversees the KCMG Honda Civics Type R TCRs of Tassi and Tiago Monteiro, was full of praise for his young recruit.



“I’m thrilled for Attila,” said d’Esposito. “Fourth position is the least he deserves after an outstanding performance on his first time at the Nürburgring. He made a mistake at the first corner, but he learnt from it and made a fantastic start in Race 3. It’s a shame that he’s had his engine issue that’s prevented him from maybe being on the podium. Now everyone can see what he’s capable of.”



Tassi was in fourth place in Race 3 when he was forced to park his Honda after a low oil pressure alarm activated.

The post Tassi’s WTCR Germany performance underlines potential, says KCMG’s d’Esposito appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.