Attila Tassi took to a taxi to sample Circuit de Pau-Ville ahead of this weekend’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup opener.

Tassi, part of the LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler line-up for 2022, is one of a number of WTCR drivers yet to race on the legendary 2.670-kilometre street track.

“I’ve never been to this track, I’ve only watched onboards to see what the layout is like and it looks quite challenging,” said the Honda-powered Hungarian. “I can say I really can’t wait to go on the track to see how it is in the car. I did a couple of laps when I arrived [on Tuesday] in a taxi, I asked the taxi driver to do some laps. It looks narrow, tight, no margin for an error but we need street tracks because the driver feels the adrenalin.”

