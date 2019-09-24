TCR Europe winner Morgan reveals WTCR dream

Alex Morgan says it would be a dream to race in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in the future.

Morgan, a winner in TCR Europe this season, is P15 in the standings following last weekend’s Barcelona double-header.



“It would be a dream come true to race in the WTCR and who knows what the future might be,” said the Welshman, who relies on CUPRA power in TCR Europe. “If the opportunity presented itself, I wouldn’t think twice about saying yes.”



Morgan continued: “In the two race weekends we’ve been in the CUPRA TCR car we’ve had two podiums and so my first priority is to finish the season with this kind of form. We’ve missed out on too many points in the first three race weekends to be able to fight for the championship this season, but I’d love to come back and try again.”

