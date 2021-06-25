Franz Engstler doesn’t want the good times to stop in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The Team Principal of Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team oversaw a 1-2 finish in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany with new recruit Jean-Karl Vernay just edging out his Engstler’s 21-year-old son Luca. It marked a debut WTCR win for the all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



“We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season than taking a double podium at our home race,” said Engstler Sr. “As we head to Estoril, our efforts are focused on continuing that momentum and achieving another strong result. Although the circuit will be new for us as a team, we know that the Hyundai Elantra N TCR can continue to fight at the front of the field. Our mission is for more podium celebrations in Portugal this week.”



After two races, Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team tops the entrants' title race with a seven-point advantage over fellow German team ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

