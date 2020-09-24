Santiago Urrutia is set to take part in qualifying at WTCR Race of Germany after his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co team sprung into action to repair his damaged Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

Uruguayan driver Urrutia, who is making his debut on the iconic 25.378-kilometre track, crashed out in Free Practice 2, inflicting damage to his car in the process.



“I had a problem with the rear and spun,” Urrutia said. “It was a mistake by me and the team is working on the car.”