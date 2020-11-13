The Italian, who achieved significant success racing single-seaters and drives an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris, is in his first season of WTCR competition but didn’t include WTCR Race of Spain on his schedule of events.



“I’m super-motivated to go back racing for the final weekend of WTCR,” said Filippi, whose track knowledge is limited to a short test in a GT car seven years ago. “We saw Jean-Karl and the whole Mulsanne team did an amazing job at WTCR Race of Spain and the car looks really competitive, really fast, so we have a good base set-up to start. I’m going to do the best for myself and the team to finish on a high and potentially go back to winter in a good mood.”



Despite his optimism, Filippi, 35, concedes a tough weekend is in store. “Racing in Aragón is going to be really challenging. It was supposed to be one of the few weekends where nobody had specific experience with a WTCR car but, unfortunately for me, they are coming back for a second weekend so everybody will be on a more experience level. It will be challenging to get up to speed as fast as possible in the free practices and be ready for qualifying.”