Team Mulsanne WTCR drivers praised

Kevin Ceccon and Ma Quinghua have been praised for their “determination and fighting spirit” during a tough WTCR Race of Netherlands weekend.

After the high of Slovakia – where Ma won Race 3 and Ceccon was twice on the podium – Zandvoort offered little return for the Alfa Romeo-powered Team Mulsanne drivers, with Ceccon posting a weekend-best P18.



Running with 30 kilograms of compensation weight under rules designed to create a level playing field in the WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, Ceccon and Ma were unable to run at the front during another super-close weekend of action, which included 0.9s covering the top 25 drivers during Second Qualifying Q1 on Sunday morning.



Michela Cerutti, Operations Manager at Romeo Ferraris, the company behind the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR project, said: “Zandvoort was not a circuit favourable to us on paper, and proved even more so due to the 30 kilos of compensation weight. Once again, more than 20 cars were covered by a mere second in qualifying, and gaining positions at Zandvoort is a rare feat. Our drivers were still able to overtake a number of times, showing great determination and fighting spirit.”

