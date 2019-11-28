Michela Cerruti has spoken of her pride following Kevin Ceccon’s podium double at WTCR Race of Macau, a result that has elevated Team Mulsanne to seventh place in the entrants’ title chase with just the Malaysia super-finale remaining.

Ceccon brought his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR home in third place in Race 1 and Race 2 on his second appearance on the legendary Circuito da Guia.



Heading to WTCR Race of Malaysia from 12-15 December, Team Mulsanne is 23 points behind SLR Volkswagen and ahead of the two Audi and two CUPRA-powered squads.



“If I take a moment to reflect on what we have achieved so far, I get moved,” said Cerruti, Operations Manager at Romeo Ferraris, the company behind the Alfa Romeo effort in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. “This project was born almost as a bet at the dawn of the TCR era and also our involvement in the world series last year was a daring choice, not bound to success on the paper. Against all odds, we have achieved podiums, wins and pole positions.



“We repeated the achievements this year, and this double podium at Macau legitimates the great work of research and development done by our guys at the factory and the support work on track for our customers.



“Looking at the overall standings ahead the final round at Sepang, I can only be happy and proud to see we are ahead brands such as Audi and CUPRA.”

The post Team Mulsanne’s Cerruti proud of WTCR achievements appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.