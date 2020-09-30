FIA World Touring Car legend Yvan Muller has admitted that he “was not on my best” when the Nürburgring Nordschleife hosted WTCR Race of Germany last week.
Muller, who openly admits he doesn’t have a lot of love for the legendary 25.378-kilometre track, followed up his strong second position in Race 1 by finishing seventh from P10 on the grid in Race 2 after an intense battle with Jean-Karl Vernay.
“I was not on my best this weekend but I will be back for the next race,” said Muller, who is fourth in the standings, 32 points adrift of first place. “Unfortunately, I was not good enough [in qualifying]. I was not in it and that was my fault. But I was pleased with the second place, it was a bit unexpected after [qualifying].”
Despite not being entirely satisfied with his own performance, Muller relished watching his nephew and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate Yann Ehrlacher win Race 2 and continue to wear the yellow jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader.
“The weekend was perfect for the team in terms of points and speed. And Yann is on another planet,” Muller said.
