Muller, who openly admits he doesn’t have a lot of love for the legendary 25.378-kilometre track, followed up his strong second position in Race 1 by finishing seventh from P10 on the grid in Race 2 after an intense battle with Jean-Karl Vernay.



“I was not on my best this weekend but I will be back for the next race,” said Muller, who is fourth in the standings, 32 points adrift of first place. “Unfortunately, I was not good enough [in qualifying]. I was not in it and that was my fault. But I was pleased with the second place, it was a bit unexpected after [qualifying].”



Despite not being entirely satisfied with his own performance, Muller relished watching his nephew and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate Yann Ehrlacher win Race 2 and continue to wear the yellow jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader.



“The weekend was perfect for the team in terms of points and speed. And Yann is on another planet,” Muller said.