Néstor Girolami was quick to praise his hard-working ALL-IKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team after he overcame the challenge of carrying 40 kilograms of compensation weight to score a WTCR Race of Hungary podium and keep himself firmly in FIA world title contention.

Argentine Girolami arrived at the Hungaroring as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader and although he no longer holds the advantage having slipped behind Mikel Azcona in the title race, Girolami’s capture of third place in last weekend’s second encounter aboard his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR was a standout achievement nevertheless.

Ad

“The car was fantastic this weekend,” said Girolami. “Race 1 was quite tough, because carrying 40kg is not easy. I said to the team we needed to make a big change for Race 2 if we wanted to keep third and we did exactly that. I got a good start – not a brilliant one, but it was enough to keep third – and then from lap one I was only pushing in the last three corners, because I knew if I managed to get the gap from the last corner to the first corner I would be able to defend my position. We have to be very proud of this podium. The mechanics did a fantastic job changing the set-up from A-Z every time, but it paid off and I’m very grateful to the team.”

WTCR Push for more WTCR success has started, says former King Michelisz 18 HOURS AGO

WTCR Recast’s subscription-free streaming platform puts WTCR fans at the heart of the action YESTERDAY AT 09:07