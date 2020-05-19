WTCR

Teamwork time as three Lynk & Co racers sold to customer following WTCR success

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Geely Group Motorsport, the Chinese company behind the WTCR title- and multi-race-winning Lynk & Co 03 TCR, has sold its first customer cars with Teamwork Motorsport taking delivery of three of the machines.

Destined for use in TCR championships in Asia, the cars are now at Teamwork’s base in Guangdong, China, where they are being readied for an upcoming testing programme.

"The all-round performance that Lynk & Co 03 TCR showed to the world last year in the WTCR was incredible and made our choice easy,” said Teamwork Motorsport team principal Paul Hui said. “We're excited to work with Geely Group Motorsport and Lynk & Co.

Thed Björk, Yvan Muller and Andy Priaulx were victorious driving the Lynk & Co 03 TCR in last season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. Yann Ehrlacher took several podiums.

WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Baldi pays tribute to M1RA Esports following title triumph

7 HOURS AGO

The post Teamwork time as three Lynk & Co racers sold to customer following WTCR success appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Guerrieri wins at virtual Sepang, Baldi is Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers champion

16 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Home hero Cheah up for Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers finale

19 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Baldi pays tribute to M1RA Esports following title triumph

7 HOURS AGO
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Guerrieri wins at virtual Sepang, Baldi is Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers champion

16 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Home hero Cheah up for Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers finale

19 HOURS AGO
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Four points split WTCR “Beat the Drivers” top duo ahead of Sepang super-finale part two

A DAY AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Players' Cut: Nadal takes on Puerta as youngster at Roland-Garros

YESTERDAY AT 09:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Football

Football news latest - Adams slams Arsenal desire

06/12/2019 AT 18:23
Northern Ireland Open

O'Sullivan storms into semis after thrashing Murphy

15/11/2019 AT 21:31
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

17/05/2020 AT 10:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article#RaceAtHome: Baldi pays tribute to M1RA Esports following title triumph
Next articleAFC Champions League Results