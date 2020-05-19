Teamwork time as three Lynk & Co racers sold to customer following WTCR success

-

Geely Group Motorsport, the Chinese company behind the WTCR title- and multi-race-winning Lynk & Co 03 TCR, has sold its first customer cars with Teamwork Motorsport taking delivery of three of the machines.

Destined for use in TCR championships in Asia, the cars are now at Teamwork’s base in Guangdong, China, where they are being readied for an upcoming testing programme.



"The all-round performance that Lynk & Co 03 TCR showed to the world last year in the WTCR was incredible and made our choice easy,” said Teamwork Motorsport team principal Paul Hui said. “We're excited to work with Geely Group Motorsport and Lynk & Co.



Thed Björk, Yvan Muller and Andy Priaulx were victorious driving the Lynk & Co 03 TCR in last season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. Yann Ehrlacher took several podiums.

