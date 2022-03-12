Seventeen-year-old Spanish driver Isidro Callejas is aiming to emulate WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racer Mikel Azcona, who he’s described as a “great reference”.

Callejas has taken Azcona’s seat at Volcano Motorsport to drive a CUPRA Leon Competición in TCR Europe, the established feeder category to the WTCR, while Azcona focuses his efforts on the global series as part of the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing line-up.



He said: “I would like to follow in the footsteps of Mikel Azcona who, for me, is a great reference, and with whom I have a very good relationship. It is special to compete with a car with which he has achieved so much success, including last year's TCR Europe title. He is a top driver and person. He has given me good advice.”



Azcona added a TCR Europe campaign to his main WTCR programme in 2021 and took a dominant title, his second in the regional series. Callejas was the top TCR Europe rookie last season and starts 2022 aiming to claim his first TCR Europe victory.



Photo:CUPRA Racing

