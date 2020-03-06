Ten of the best in store as 2020 WTCR calendar is confirmed

The FIA World Motor Sport Council has ratified the calendar for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

It follows the announcement last month that WTCR Race of Austria would replace WTCR Race of Morocco on the schedule for the upcoming season.



The revised date for WTCR Race of China to allow for the inclusion of Austria on the schedule has also been confirmed with the Ningbo International Speedpark set to host the action from 19-20 September.



WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup 2020 calendar

WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring), 24-26 April

WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife), 20-23 May

WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring), 5-7 June

WTCR Race of Portugal (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real), 19-21 June

WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón), 3-5 July

WTCR Race of Austria (Salzburgring), 24-26 July

WTCR Race of China (Ningbo International Speedpark), 18-20 September

WTCR Race of South Korea (Inje Speedium), 16-18 October

WTCR Race of Macau (Circuito da Guia), 19-22 November

WTCR Race of Malaysia (Sepang International Circuit), 10-13 December

