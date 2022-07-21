Testing will become a fixture at each of the remaining WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup events in 2022.

Starting at WTCR Race of Italy on Friday July 22, a 60-minute Testing Session will take place ahead of the official event getting underway. This is in response to feedback from teams keen to increase track time during the remainder of the season.

Ad

Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi’s Testing Session is scheduled from 12h00-13h00 this Friday.

WTCR Huff the focus for Zengo at WTCR Race of Italy 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR Monteiro goes old-school in WTCR 14 HOURS AGO