Urrutia completed the Race 2 podium at Circuit Zolder last Sunday afternoon to provide instant payback to Cyan Performance Lynk & Co for including him in its 2020 WTCR line-up after he impressed during a driver shootout in the summer.



“I would not be here if the people who believe in me had not put me in the car,” said the Uruguayan talent, 24. “It was a big opportunity, but at the same time it was like a big pressure to be with team-mates who have won world titles and Yann, who is super-quick and has been in the series for a few years. So I had to right with them.



“We didn’t have proper pre-season testing, we only did a few tests. But from the first day I joined the team I have felt I am at home. I cannot be more happy than what I am. I just joined the team two months ago and we did a 1-2-3 and are leading the championship, so it’s great for me.”