Eleven drivers representing six customer racing brands using Goodyear tyres won races during the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Esteban Guerrieri topped the list of winners with four triumphs, one more than WTCR title winner Yann Ehrlacher notched up for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.

Nine other drivers won races during another wide-open and action-packed WTCR season, which featured 16 races over six weekends. They were Mikel Azcona, Nathanaël Berthon, Thed Björk, Nicky Catsburg, Tom Coronel, Néstor Girolami, Yvan Muller, Santiago Urrutia and Jean-Karl Vernay (pictured).

4 wins: Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)

3 wins: Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

1 win: Mikel Azcona (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición)

1 win: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

1 win: Thed Björk (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

1 win: Nicky Catsburg (Engstller Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR)

1 win: Tom Coronel (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

1 win: Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)

1 win: Yvan Muller (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

1 win: Santiago Urrutia (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

1 win: Jean-Karl Vernay (Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris)

WTCR
Six awards, six winners in WTCR TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy 2020
21 HOURS AGO

The post The 11 who enjoyed a taste of WTCR heaven appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
Watching WTCR on TV helping Australian teen Clemente
YESTERDAY AT 11:23
WTCR
Vote Esteban! WTCR hero’s brilliant Nordschleife move nominated for #FIAActionoftheYear
09/12/2020 AT 17:00