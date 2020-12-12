Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Esteban Guerrieri topped the list of winners with four triumphs, one more than WTCR title winner Yann Ehrlacher notched up for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.



Nine other drivers won races during another wide-open and action-packed WTCR season, which featured 16 races over six weekends. They were Mikel Azcona, Nathanaël Berthon, Thed Björk, Nicky Catsburg, Tom Coronel, Néstor Girolami, Yvan Muller, Santiago Urrutia and Jean-Karl Vernay (pictured).



4 wins: Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)



3 wins: Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)



1 win: Mikel Azcona (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición)



1 win: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)



1 win: Thed Björk (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)



1 win: Nicky Catsburg (Engstller Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR)



1 win: Tom Coronel (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)



1 win: Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)



1 win: Yvan Muller (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)



1 win: Santiago Urrutia (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)



1 win: Jean-Karl Vernay (Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris)