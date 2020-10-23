A member of the Skywalker Young Guns programme, Noah Monteiro, 10, won the penultimate round of the Portuguese karting championship Youth category in Braga on the same day that his father Tiago finished on the podium in Race 3 at WTCR Race of Hungary.



Monteiro Jr was third and fourth in the qualifying heats last Saturday, then, in the pre-final the following day, he placed seventh. However, he left nothing to chance in the final, gaining six places, setting the fastest lap and crossing the finish line 0.066s ahead of second place.



“I am always very happy when I win, especially when the victory was difficult to achieve,” said the younger Monteiro. “The season so far has gone very well in the Youth category and I hope I can be crowned champion at the end of the year.”



Monteiro Sr, who placed a strong second at the Hungaroring in his Goodyear-equipped ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, said: “My son won his race so he did better than me but it was great having him win because he’s more in the lead of the championship now. I’m very proud.”



The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup resumes at MotorLand Aragón in Spain from October 30-November 1. Noah Monteiro’s Portuguese championship karting campaign concludes in Baltar from November 14/15.