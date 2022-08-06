The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s first visit to the Alsace GrandEst region is underway. Here’s a recap of today’s timetable.
09h30-10h15: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)
Ad
12h30-13h00: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)
WTCR
WTCR stars celebrate Alsace GrandEst region’s automotive heritage
15h00-15h20: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
15h25-15h35: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
15h45-16h00: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
The post The day ahead at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
They said what? Drivers look ahead to WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst
WTCR
WTCR testing flash: Girolami heads Honda-powered 1-2 in Alsace GrandEst
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad