It’s raceday in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin revs up to host the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst.

Two races are in store today and this is when they’ll take place:

11h15: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

16h15: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

