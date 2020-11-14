The 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title will be decided at WTCR Race of Aragón this weekend. Here’s a reminder of what’s in store on day one at MotorLand Aragón.

Free Practice 1:09h30-10h15

Free Practice 2:12h00-12h30

Qualifying Q1:15h00-15h20

Qualifying Q2:15h25-15h35

Qualifying Q3:15h45 (first car starts DHL Pole Position top five shootout)

With WTCR Race of Aragón is taking place behind closed doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans can follow the action live online and on television around the world and should check local listings for details.

