It’s race day in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for the final time in 2020. Here’s a reminder of the key timings at WTCR Race of Aragón.
Race 1:09h15 (10 laps)
Race 2:13h15 (10 laps)
Race 3:15h15 (12 laps)
All timings are shown in CET, are provisional and subject to change. WTCR Race of Aragóntakes place behind closed doors but check local listings for details of the extensive live broadcasting.
