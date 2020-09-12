And here’s a reminder of how it works:



QUALIFYING Q1



How long?20 minutes



Who scores what?Fastest 5 score points (5-4-3-2-1)



Who gets to Q2?Top 12



Anything else?Quickest driver claims the DHL Pole Position for Race 1



QUALIFYING Q2



How long?10 minutes



Who scores what?No points scored



Who gets to Q3?Top 5



QUALIFYING Q3



How long?Each driver gets one out lap, one flying lap and one in lap



Who goes first in the shootout?The driver who is P1 in Q2 chooses when they run followed by the driver in P2, P3 etc.



Who scores what?Fastest 5 score points (5-4-3-2-1)



Anything else?Quickest driver claims the DHL Pole Position for Race 3



Before qualifying gets underway, drivers will take part in Free Practice 2 from 09h50-10h20.