It’s qualifying day at WTCR Race of Belgium with the three-phase session to decide the DHL Pole Position for Race 1 and Race 2 due to get underway at 14h00 CET live around the world.
And here’s a reminder of how it works:
QUALIFYING Q1
How long?20 minutes
Who scores what?Fastest 5 score points (5-4-3-2-1)
Who gets to Q2?Top 12
Anything else?Quickest driver claims the DHL Pole Position for Race 1
QUALIFYING Q2
How long?10 minutes
Who scores what?No points scored
Who gets to Q3?Top 5
QUALIFYING Q3
How long?Each driver gets one out lap, one flying lap and one in lap
Who goes first in the shootout?The driver who is P1 in Q2 chooses when they run followed by the driver in P2, P3 etc.
Who scores what?Fastest 5 score points (5-4-3-2-1)
Anything else?Quickest driver claims the DHL Pole Position for Race 3
Before qualifying gets underway, drivers will take part in Free Practice 2 from 09h50-10h20.
