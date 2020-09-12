It’s qualifying day at WTCR Race of Belgium with the three-phase session to decide the DHL Pole Position for Race 1 and Race 2 due to get underway at 14h00 CET live around the world.

And here’s a reminder of how it works:

QUALIFYING Q1

How long?20 minutes

Who scores what?Fastest 5 score points (5-4-3-2-1)

Who gets to Q2?Top 12

Anything else?Quickest driver claims the DHL Pole Position for Race 1

QUALIFYING Q2

How long?10 minutes

Who scores what?No points scored

Who gets to Q3?Top 5

QUALIFYING Q3

How long?Each driver gets one out lap, one flying lap and one in lap

Who goes first in the shootout?The driver who is P1 in Q2 chooses when they run followed by the driver in P2, P3 etc.

Who scores what?Fastest 5 score points (5-4-3-2-1)

Anything else?Quickest driver claims the DHL Pole Position for Race 3

Before qualifying gets underway, drivers will take part in Free Practice 2 from 09h50-10h20.

