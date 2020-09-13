Argentina’s Néstor Girolami starts on the DHL Pole Position for Race 1 in his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR from ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, with Frenchman Jean-Karl Vernay (Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris) alongside him on the front row.



WTCR Trophy contender Nathanaël Berthon secured the DHL Pole Position for Race 2 with a scintillating lap at the wheel of his Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS yesterday afternoon. He edged out Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Yann Ehrlacher by 0.031s with Comtoyou-run RACB National Team driver and home hero Gilles Magnus just behind.



Magnus is the best of the FIA Rookie Award runners, while the points scored by Ehrlacher in Qualifying Q1 and Q3 makes him the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader.



Race 1 takes place over 13 laps of the 4.0-kilometre Circuit Zolder. Race 2 is three laps longer.



Through its season-long #RaceToCare campaign, Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter, is donating €1 for every kilometre covered by every all-season driver in qualifying and all races in the fight against COVID-19.