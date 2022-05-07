Track action begins at WTCR Clean Fuels For All Race of France today (Saturday) with two free practice sessions and Qualifying.

Here’s a reminder of the key timings at Circuit de Pau-Ville, venue for rounds one and two of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup:

Ad

Free Practice 1: 09h50-10h35

Free Practice 2: 11h50-14h20

Qualifying Q1: 17h30-18h00

Qualifying Q2: 18h05-18h20

Qualifying Q3: 18h30-18h45

WTCR ‘I am so happy’ - Girolami puts his Honda on pole at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France 2 HOURS AGO

Click HERE for the event timetable.

WTCR Michelisz lands reverse-grid WTCR pole position for Race 2 3 HOURS AGO