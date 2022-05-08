It’s raceday in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with twin races at Circuit de Pau-Ville in store.
Race 1 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France is up first from 13h10 CET with Race 2 following at 17h10.
