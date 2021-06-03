With the long wait for the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season to begin now over, this is a reminder of what’s on track on the Nürburgring Nordschleife and when today (Thursday).
Free Practice 1:14h30*
Free Practice 2:19h00
*All times are local. Watch the action on Eurosport Player, follow the WTCR on social media, listen to the commentary at FIAWTCR.com and keep an eye on the live timing.
Free Practice 2:19h00
*All times are local. Watch the action on Eurosport Player, follow the WTCR on social media, listen to the commentary at FIAWTCR.com and keep an eye on the live timing.
WTCR
Nordschleife as hard as it gets: Coronel’s verdict on WTCR season-opening venue
The post The day ahead at WTCR Race of Germany appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Gene to count on Nordschleife kilometres for WTCR debut
WTCR
No point recalling former glories, says WTCR’s Ring King Guerrieri