Forecasts suggest a damp start to the day but a dry afternoon followed by a rain-free Sunday. However, home hero and King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz is none too sure.



“The weather is quite difficult to predict so we are still quite far from being able to say we will be in Q3 and having good qualifying and good races,” said the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver. “In the end I know the circuit so even if it’s wet or if it’s dry I think we have good card in our hands.”



Saturday timetable (event behind closed doors, check listings for live broadcast details)



Free Practice 1: 09h30-10h15



Free Practice 2: 12h30-13h00



Qualifying Q1: 15h30-15h50



Qualifying Q2: 15h55-16h05



Qualifying Q3: 16h15 (first car starts DHL Pole Position top five shootout)