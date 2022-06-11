It’s qualifying day at WTCR Race of Hungary with the chase of pole position getting underway at the Hungaroring from 15h35 CET.

Before Qualifying, however, the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers and their teams will take part in Free Practice 1 from 09h15-10h00 and Free Practice 2 from 13h10-13h55.

Photo: Ariel Wojciechowski | Ariel Wojciechowski | arielwojciechowski.com

