Sunday means race day at WTCR Race of Hungary with rounds five and six of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup set to take place at 11h20 and 16h45 CET today respectively.

There’s also action from the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup and the FIA European Truck Racing Championship during the day.

