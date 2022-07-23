Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi north of Rome is hosting the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for the first time this weekend and here’s a timetable refresher.
09h00-09h45: Free Practice 1
12h15-12h45: Free Practice 2
15h00-15h20: Qualifying Q1
15h25-15h35: Qualifying Q2
15h45-16h00: Qualifying Q3
