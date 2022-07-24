Raceday awaits in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi with rounds 11 and 12 of the all-action series taking place from 11h15 CET.

And here’s Sunday’s schedule at WTCR Race of Italy:

11h15: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

12h00 (approx.): Race 1 podium

17h10: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

17h50 (approx.): Race 2 podium

Click HERE for the full event timetable, which also includes action from the ETCR FIA eTouring Car World Cup.

