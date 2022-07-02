FIA World Touring Car racing is back on the streets of Vila Real this weekend. Here’s a reminder of today’s schedule.
09h00-09h45: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)
12h00-12h45: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)
17h05-17h35: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
17h40-17h55: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
18h05-18h20: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
