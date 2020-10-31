New venue MotorLand Aragón is host to the opening day of action at WTCR Race of Spain from 08h00 local time when Free Practice 1 takes place. Here’s a reminder of the full schedule for Saturday October 31.

Free Practice 1: 08h00-08h45



Free Practice 2: 10h35-11h05



Qualifying Q1: 13h15-13h35



Qualifying Q2: 13h40-13h50



Qualifying Q3: 14h00 (first car starts DHL Pole Position top five shootout)



WTCR Race of Spain will take place behind closed doors but fans can count on extensive live broadcasting as well fresh and fun content across the WTCR’s social channels. The live broadcasting package covers six continents as part of the WTCR’s biggest broadcast distribution ever.