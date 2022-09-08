FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, whose organisation governs the WTCR – FIA World touring Car Cup, has paid tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“The Queen was undoubtedly one of the most respected heads of state ever to have lived, and I send my condolences, and those of the entire FIA community, to the Royal Family and all of the citizens of The United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Motor sport, and especially Formula 1, has its heart in the United Kingdom, and the Royal Family has over the years given great support and patronage to the sport. For this we thank them, and those events taking place around the world this weekend will undoubtedly be undertaken in honour of her Majesty."

Photo:FIA.com

