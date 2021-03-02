Released last May and hosted by Martin Haven, the voice of WTCR, Tarquini’s turn in the WTCRFast Talkpodcast seat captivated fans around the world.



The podcasts are available in two parts (Part one:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TONmQ43XA3candpart two:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU6oKBBikhk) but here 10 highlights just to whet the appetite:



His father’s business fuels the passion… quite literally:The Tarquini family business was a fuel station, which just so happened to be located next to a go-kart track, where a five-year-old Gabriele began his motorsport adventure.



Shock graduation:After a father of a karting colleague provided funds for Tarquini to switch to single-seaters, by enrolling at a racing school in Rome, the future WTCC champion earned a place in an end-of-year shootout driving a Formula 2 car against contemporaries Alex Caffi and Nicola Larini. Despite scant experience, he won what would turn out to be a season in the new-for-1985 International Formula 3000. He was fifth on his debut at Silverstone despite spinning five times…



Form earns a call from Enzo Ferrari:His early-season form in Formula 3000 prompted an invite from Enzo Ferrari to meet him at his office in Fiorano. He was also recruited by Walter Brun to make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut during a whirlwind few months.



Racing in the first incarnation of WTCC:Twenty-two years prior to winning the FIA World Touring Car Championship, Tarquini was on the grid when the first incarnation of the WTCC took place back in 1987.



Making his Formula One debut after Piquet crashes:Handed his Formula One debut in the San Marino Grand Prix in 1987 in an Osella that was “impossible” to qualify, Tarquini took his place on the grid when Nelson Piquet was declared unfit to race following his huge practice crash. Tarquini lasted 26 laps until he was ordered to park his failing car.



Dieting gets rewarded:Tarquini went on a diet to squeeze into the First Formula One car for 1989. But when it failed its mandatory crash test, the Italian earned a seat at AGS in place of the badly injured Philippe Streiff with Jacques Laffite playing a key role.



Best race ever:The 1989 Monaco Grand Prix was Tarquini’s “best race ever”, despite a mechanical failure robbing him of finishing in the points.



Alfa adventures:Tarquini came, saw and conquered in the BTCC in 1994, thanks to some standout efforts behind the wheel – and some technical wizardry from Alfa Romeo, which rocked the BTCC establishment.



Quitting considered twice:With opportunities limited for 2002, Tarquini contemplated retirement, something he also did before heading to Macau to win the 2009 WTCC crown.



Becoming ETCC champion from the back of the grid:Tarquini’s capture of ETCC title in 2003 was far from straight forward and took place in front of 70,000 fans at Monza, thanks to Alex Zanardi.



For more on part one of Tarquini’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast go to:



https://www.fiawtcr.com/tarquini-guests-on-wtcr-fast-talk-presented-by-goodyear-and-explains-why-the-fire-still-burns/



For more on part two Tarquini’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast go to:



https://www.fiawtcr.com/the-passion-for-racing-doesnt-go-away-part-two-of-gabriele-tarquinis-wtcr-fast-talk-podcast-presented-by-goodyear-now-available/



All WTCRFast Talkpodcasts were presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, and hosted by Martin Haven, the voice of WTCR. The full series is available at this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/