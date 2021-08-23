Rob Huff should have started on pole position for Race 2 at WTCR Race of Hungary yesterday. But then events transpired against the Briton and top local team Zengő Motorsport.

When damage to the front-left suspension of his CUPRA Leon Competición incurred in Race 1 could not be repaired during the available 15 minutes, Huff was forced to start at the back, wrecking hopes of a ‘home’ victory in an instant.



“It’s been a positive weekend, although it’s obviously a shame it didn’t have the ending we would have wanted. The car was fantastic in qualifying. I learned a lot about how to get the pace out of the Goodyear tyre this weekend, which is very different to the tyres we used to have.



“Unfortunately, and I put my hands up to it, I made a mistake in Race 1. My plan for that race was just to protect the car. I managed to pass two drivers at the start without any trouble and went side-by-side a couple of times with Norbert Michelisz.



“I was just cruising, and then Ijustcaught the tyre stack, and that was enough to break the suspension and there was just too much damage. In order to fix it in time to make it out to take up our pole position, we needed just another 15 seconds of repair time.



“We started the second race from the pit lane. Although the geometry of the car wasn’t fantastic, the pace was great. I started about five or six seconds back, and then another 30 seconds for a drive-through penalty because we missed getting out on time. The car felt fantastic though, and even from there we were able to catch up and pass a few cars.



“The positives are also that I now feel I’ve unlocked the key to qualifying and to getting the pace out of the car this weekend. I have the new lap record at the Hungaroring, the team’s home circuit, and this was also the first pole position for Zengõ Motorsport and the CUPRA Leon Competición in WTCR.



“We can now go into the summer break positive of having a good second half to the season when we race again at Most.”

WTCR WTCR aces Girolami and Michelisz on their first-corner Hungary clash 8 HOURS AGO

WTCR Race report: Young WTCR stars Magnus and Urrutia make it eight winners from eight races 18 HOURS AGO