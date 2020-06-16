WTCR

The hunt for a new WTCR driver is go

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
44 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

-

The search is underway to find a new driver to race a Lynk & Co 03 TCR in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Swedish squad Cyan Racing’s Cyan Performance offshoot is looking for a suitable candidate to replace Andy Priaulx, who yesterday announced he would be standing down to focus on his son Sebastian’s promising career in sportscar racing.

“We just have to look at new drivers and scan the market basically,” said Cyan CEO and founder Christian Dahl. “Fortunately for the team and Lynk & Co it’s a team market. There are more drivers available than championships and teams. I think we will sort it out but [Andy] did a super-job last year so hopefully we can fill his shoes.”

Find out more about the driver search and how Priaulx broke the news that he’d be leaving by watching the first instalment of season two ofChallenge the World, which goes behind the scenes at Cyan Racing.

