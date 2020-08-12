The King heads to The Ring: WTCR ace Michelisz set for TCR Germany guest outing

-

Norbert Michelisz will get an edge over his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup rivals when he races for real in ADAC TCR Germany at the Nürburgring this weekend.

Having competed online only so far in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Michelisz will take the wheel of the Hyundai Team Engstler VIP car campaigned in the past by inaugural WTCR title winner Gabriele Tarquini and Hyundai’s FIA World Rally Championship star Thierry Neuville.



“It is always a big challenge to take part in a new championship,” said Hungarian Michelisz, who clinched the 2019 WTCR title in a BRC Racing Team-run Hyundai at the Sepang Super Finale last December. “This is all the more true this time because I have never driven on the short track of the Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit. But as a racing driver you are always looking for challenges and I am very happy about the chance to be part of the ADAC TCR Germany this weekend.”



He added: “TCR Germany is one of the best national TCR championships and it has been seen in recent years that the drivers who are at the forefront there can also be successful in other, international TCR series."



Following this weekend's ADAC TCR Germany round, Michelisz's next scheduled visit to the Nürburgring will be during the WTCR Race of Germany weekend from September 24-26 when he and his WTCR rivals take on the iconic 25.378-kilometre Nordschleife layout.

