The little kid with a big dream who made it: Guerrieri reveals a life less ordinary on WTCR Fast

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

If Esteban Guerrieri goes one better and wins the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup title this season, it will be the latest in a long line of achievements by a driver who started out with little, never had much but always delivered when given the chance.

A career based on earning and taking chances against the odds is the subject of the latest edition of WTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyear and hosted by Martin Haven, the voice of the WTCR.

In part one, which is available from 12h00 CET (6 May), Guerrieri talks about his unlikely rise from karting for fun on a Saturday morning in early 1990s Buenos Aires, to celebrating on the Silverstone podium with a piece of sticky tape covering his mouth, having just beaten current Renault Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo with a final-lap pass.

Along the way he got the better of some of the best, brokered deals bordering on the bizarre, missed out on several big breaks, cried and laughed but never stopped believing because “something will happen”, the 35-year-old recalls on WTCRFast Talk.

“Somehow I had this dream inside me,” he remembers. “I was just a kid with this big dream and that’s what I say to all the kids I can speak with to never stop dreaming and follow that fire that’s inside you. Keep believing and something will happen.”

As an eight-year-old Guerrieri’s life changed forever, when karting became a more serious pastime and he moved schools, essentially because of something he heard his idol Ayrton Senna say in an interview. And eight years later, aged 16, he left behind home comforts bound for Italy to continue the pursuit of his improbable dream.

“When I was in second grade, I heard Ayrton Senna in an interview saying to become a Formula One driver you had to understand computers and telemetry and of course to speak English,” Guerrieri says. “I asked my mother to go to bilingual school to learn English. They changed me to a bilingual school and I learned English because I had in my mind to come to race in Europe.

“Actually, in the mornings when I didn’t want to wake up for school, I said to my mother ‘when I have the chance to go to race in Europe you will let me go, right?’ She would say ‘yeah Esteban, but now it’s time to go to school so wake up’.”

With his parents − and older brother and sister − supporting his career mainly with encouragement, plus whatever surplus cash could be found, Guerrieri won the Argentine Formula Renault title in 2000 and earned a scholarship seat in the Italian equivalent for 2001.

Although he returned home penniless with no clear next move several times, he always bounced back, eventually reaching the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2016 having won plenty in European single-seaters. Last season, he finished runner-up to Norbert Michelisz in WTCR driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

Guerrieri’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, is available in two parts at FIAWTCR.com and other outlets from 12h00 CET today (Wednesday) with part two following from 12h00 CET on Friday (8 May).

PART 1 CONTENT (available from 6 May)
02m05: A balcony in Barcelona for lockdown

03m16: Training and simulator sessions during quarantine

04m10: A father with a passion for driving and a mother who provides a helping hand

05m15: When pieces of wood make the difference

06m25: Enthusiasm recognised

06m45: Karting for real begins aged eight

07m43: Success rises but economy falls

08m15: No money means no more karting in 1999…

09m28: …until a “key moment” during a family meeting

10m29: Argentine Formula Renault success with ex-racer Luciano Crespi

12m25: Heading to Europe with José María López after winning a shootout

13m28: Leaving home having followed Ayrton Senna’s advice to learn computers and English

14m52: A kid with a big dream

15m43: Arriving in Europe, sharing a house and PlayStation with López

17m06: Early promise in 2001 but budget problems then hit hard

18m00: Moving to Switzerland as a rescue plan is put in place

18m55: Success in German Formula Renault in 2002 with Jenzer Motorsport and cycling to work

19m55: Winning a crucial title on return to Italy

20m38: Becomes European Formula Renault champion in 2003

20m41: Big hopes for 2004 but hopes soon dashed when Argentine support ends

23m14: A champion with nothing

23m25: Impressing Toto Wolff

24m32: Back to Europe and to an old Peugeot 306 for a drive to Monaco

25m49: Turning Toto down

26m30: Italian F3 salvation with an unusual job offer

27m10: Borrowing money to fly to Barcelona for Formula 3000 test chance

28m16: Heading to Imola after old manager Julio Gutierrez comes to the rescue

30m25: Taking a bus to test with Christian Horner’s Arden team

32m20: Formula 3 move and a switch from Mercedes to Toyota power

33m25: Coming up against Hamilton in 2005

34m05: Landing Mercedes support for 2006 after Hamilton-beating Hockenheim test

35m20: Back to Argentina after DTM hopes dashed

36m22: Light still at the end of the tunnel

36m58: A phone call from England revives the Formula One dream for 2007

38m00: Formula Renault 3.5 promotion in 2008

38m45: Super cars in Superleague Formula for 2009

40m05: Back in Formula Renault 3.5 at MotorLand Aragón

42m00: No money for Indy Lights for 2010 following strong test

42m38: Plans to finish high school in Argentina interrupted when Igor Salaquarda offers a lifeline

43m43: Spa-Francorchamps victory provides new hope and a chance to coach in Monaco

45m02: Vital ‘home’ race win for ISR secures full-time Formula Renault 3.5 drive

46m40: Hopes hit in Hungary

47m36: Bouncing back at Hockenheim

48m30: Silverstone sorrow from pole-bid crash and getting stripped of race win

51m00: The perfect payback and a cheeky sticky tape podium celebration

Having heard from Norbert Michelisz, Yvan Muller and Tom Coronel in the first three episodes of WTCRFast Talk, Tiago Monteiro is due to reveal the stories behind his career next week. Clickhereto listen or follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

