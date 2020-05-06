The little kid with a big dream who made it: Guerrieri reveals a life less ordinary on WTCR Fast

-

If Esteban Guerrieri goes one better and wins the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup title this season, it will be the latest in a long line of achievements by a driver who started out with little, never had much but always delivered when given the chance.

A career based on earning and taking chances against the odds is the subject of the latest edition of WTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyear and hosted by Martin Haven, the voice of the WTCR.



In part one, which is available from 12h00 CET (6 May), Guerrieri talks about his unlikely rise from karting for fun on a Saturday morning in early 1990s Buenos Aires, to celebrating on the Silverstone podium with a piece of sticky tape covering his mouth, having just beaten current Renault Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo with a final-lap pass.



Along the way he got the better of some of the best, brokered deals bordering on the bizarre, missed out on several big breaks, cried and laughed but never stopped believing because “something will happen”, the 35-year-old recalls on WTCRFast Talk.



“Somehow I had this dream inside me,” he remembers. “I was just a kid with this big dream and that’s what I say to all the kids I can speak with to never stop dreaming and follow that fire that’s inside you. Keep believing and something will happen.”



As an eight-year-old Guerrieri’s life changed forever, when karting became a more serious pastime and he moved schools, essentially because of something he heard his idol Ayrton Senna say in an interview. And eight years later, aged 16, he left behind home comforts bound for Italy to continue the pursuit of his improbable dream.



“When I was in second grade, I heard Ayrton Senna in an interview saying to become a Formula One driver you had to understand computers and telemetry and of course to speak English,” Guerrieri says. “I asked my mother to go to bilingual school to learn English. They changed me to a bilingual school and I learned English because I had in my mind to come to race in Europe.



“Actually, in the mornings when I didn’t want to wake up for school, I said to my mother ‘when I have the chance to go to race in Europe you will let me go, right?’ She would say ‘yeah Esteban, but now it’s time to go to school so wake up’.”



With his parents − and older brother and sister − supporting his career mainly with encouragement, plus whatever surplus cash could be found, Guerrieri won the Argentine Formula Renault title in 2000 and earned a scholarship seat in the Italian equivalent for 2001.



Although he returned home penniless with no clear next move several times, he always bounced back, eventually reaching the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2016 having won plenty in European single-seaters. Last season, he finished runner-up to Norbert Michelisz in WTCR driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.



Guerrieri’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, is available in two parts at FIAWTCR.com and other outlets from 12h00 CET today (Wednesday) with part two following from 12h00 CET on Friday (8 May).



