Not at the peak of his powers in Slovakia and Hungary, the 2017 FIA World Touring Car champion made it through to the Qualifying Q3 shootout and is set to start Race 3 at MotorLand Aragón on Sunday in second place behind pole-sitter Gilles Magnus.



“I’ve had two weekends where I was off [form], didn’t nail it, it was bouncing in the wrong way,” said the Swede. “To be in the position here, going for the fastest lap or to be in the top three is a fantastic feeling, all racing drivers like this, so I’m happy for that.”



However, with title-chasing team-mates Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller struggling for pace in their Lynk & Co 03 TCRs, Björk conceded that some of the shine had been taken off his afternoon’s efforts.



“We are here fighting for the championship with Yann, and also with Yvan who was a little bit better than Yann,” Björk explained. “Scoring this situation with Yann is not the optimum for us and the team.”



Meanwhile, Björk’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co team-mate Santiago Urrutia also impressed with a WTCR career-best third fastest time in Qualifying Q3.