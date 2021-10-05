Never has a 45-minute practice session been so important for Gabriele Tarquini in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

With his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse determined to hit back from a “disappointing” WTCR Race of Hungary, Tarquini knows he needs to be at his brilliant best at WTCR Race of Czech Republic this weekend given the high-quality driver line-up he’ll face.



However, with Autodrom Most representing unchartered territory for both Tarquini and his Goodyear-equipped team-mate Norbert Michelisz, Tarquini has highlighted the 45-minute Free Practice 1 on Friday as being vital to his chances of success.



Not only must Tarquini learn the 4.212-kilometre layout, he will also be hard at work developing a pacesetting set-up on his Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



“Autodrom Most is a completely new track for me – even though I have a lot of experience, I have never been there before,” the 2018 King of WTCR said. “I have studied some videos of Most to prepare but the first 45-minute free practice session will be very important – not just for me, but for most of the drivers as well. It will be more exciting because of this and I hope there will be some great races for us and the fans.”



Hungarian Michelisz is also a Most rookie. He added: “It will be critical to learn the track quickly and getting as much time on the circuit during free practice will play a huge role in this. We didn’t unleash our full potential in Hungary, and I am keen to put that right. With four more events to go, we have plenty of opportunities in the rest of the season to move up the points standings – but we need to be fighting for the top positions and challenging for victories.”

WTCR Who said that? WTCR drivers look ahead to Czech Republic 13 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR Tyre Talk with Goodyear’s Sebastian Trinks 19 HOURS AGO