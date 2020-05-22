The passion for racing doesn’t go away: part two of Gabriele Tarquini’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast

Image credit: FIA WTCR
Gabriele Tarquini goes racing because it’s what makes him tick. And while the COVID-19 outbreak has rightly put the brakes on motorsport, the Italian cannot wait for track action to resume.
“I enjoy racing but I have not driven a car for four months and I want to be back,” Tarquini tells host Martin Haven in the latest episode of WTCRFast Talkpresented Goodyear, the official podcast from FIA − WTCR World Touring Car Cup promoter Eurosport Events.
“I dream to be back sitting behind the steering wheel, fighting for the tenths, improving the car. The passion is still there and that’s never ended.”
A racing career that began in Italian Formula 3 in 1983, following world championship success in karting, took Tarquini to Formula One, countless race wins and titles in touring cars and at least two intentions to quit. Thankfully he never went through with those plans on either occasion, and is eagerly waiting to take up his drive in a BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse for 2020, aged 58.
Following part one on Wednesday, part two today (Friday), returns to 1996 with Tarquini covering racing for Honda, returning to Alfa Romeo, heading back to Honda, leaving for LADA, seeking out new opportunities with Hyundai and returning to FIA World Touring Car racing to claim the inaugural WTCR title in 2018, nine years after he became world champion.
Here’s a guide to what’s coming up in part two:
00m30: Joining forces with JAS Motorsport for 1996 but not entirely happy
01m34: Working with Alessandro Mariani
01m57: Scoring Alfa Romeo’s first ITC victory at Silverstone
02m40: Back to the BTCC… but with Honda after talks with Volvo and Frank Williams
04m48: Heading to German STW with JAS and Honda in 1998
06m49: Second best to a famous team-mate Tom Kristensen
08m38: Honda-powered return to the BTCC in 2000 but keen on European action
10m18: Nine wins, 14 podiums but no title in Europe in 2001
12m15: Quiet times and thoughts of retirement after Honda’s change of plan pre-2002
14m51: European champion by a point in 2003
15m33: From last to first at Monza as Alex Zanardi returns to racing in front of 70,000 fans
19m44: Tight at the top in 2004 ETCC but no title defence
20m12: Discovering Andy Priaulx
21m30: Looking for other opportunities in the WTCC
22m02: Jaime Puig’s passion prompts SEAT switch for 2006
24m12: Clever management leads to strong team spirit via a toss of a coin
26m14: Battling Yvan Muller to become world champion
28m12: Stopping but not stopping after 2009 WTCC title triumph
30m57: Dreaming to be back behind the wheel with the passion still burning inside
32m36: Still able to fight and win
34m11: From privateer to factory driver with Honda after meeting and money memories
37m44: A power struggle at Honda
40m11: New TC1 era means new car, new engine at short notice and no time to test
42m03: Winning not pictured in 2015 as engine problems persist
44m04: Hard to accept job loss over breakfast
45m40: Determined not to stop racing
46m30: A very good, human experience at LADA
48m37: Scoring a ‘home’ win in Russia during the “best season ever” for LADA
49m48: Party time after winning in the wet
52m40: Exploring new opportunities after LADA exit means the WTCC door is closed
52m44: Reunited with Andrea Adamo at Hyundai
53m50: Developing a winner from scratch
54m42: New hope amid WTCC worries
56m00: Feeling the future with TCR rules
56m42: The call from Honda in 2017 for a rapid rain-hit run at Ningbo
57m40: Standing ovation from Honda
59m03: Starting a new era in Marrakech in 2018
1h01m00: The advantage disappears but the title is still achieved
1h02m35: Big competition, small difference in performance
1h03m35: Being clever is key
1h04m05: No more racing for the big deal as approach changes
1h05m16: Happy for Norbi
1h06m30: Happiness is behind the wheel of a racing car
