WTCR

The passion for racing doesn’t go away: part two of Gabriele Tarquini’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
3 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

-

Gabriele Tarquini goes racing because it’s what makes him tick. And while the COVID-19 outbreak has rightly put the brakes on motorsport, the Italian cannot wait for track action to resume.

“I enjoy racing but I have not driven a car for four months and I want to be back,” Tarquini tells host Martin Haven in the latest episode of WTCRFast Talkpresented Goodyear, the official podcast from FIA − WTCR World Touring Car Cup promoter Eurosport Events.

“I dream to be back sitting behind the steering wheel, fighting for the tenths, improving the car. The passion is still there and that’s never ended.”

A racing career that began in Italian Formula 3 in 1983, following world championship success in karting, took Tarquini to Formula One, countless race wins and titles in touring cars and at least two intentions to quit. Thankfully he never went through with those plans on either occasion, and is eagerly waiting to take up his drive in a BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse for 2020, aged 58.

Following part one on Wednesday, part two today (Friday), returns to 1996 with Tarquini covering racing for Honda, returning to Alfa Romeo, heading back to Honda, leaving for LADA, seeking out new opportunities with Hyundai and returning to FIA World Touring Car racing to claim the inaugural WTCR title in 2018, nine years after he became world champion.

Here’s a guide to what’s coming up in part two:

00m30: Joining forces with JAS Motorsport for 1996 but not entirely happy

01m34: Working with Alessandro Mariani

01m57: Scoring Alfa Romeo’s first ITC victory at Silverstone

02m40: Back to the BTCC… but with Honda after talks with Volvo and Frank Williams

04m48: Heading to German STW with JAS and Honda in 1998

06m49: Second best to a famous team-mate Tom Kristensen

08m38: Honda-powered return to the BTCC in 2000 but keen on European action

10m18: Nine wins, 14 podiums but no title in Europe in 2001

12m15: Quiet times and thoughts of retirement after Honda’s change of plan pre-2002

14m51: European champion by a point in 2003

15m33: From last to first at Monza as Alex Zanardi returns to racing in front of 70,000 fans

19m44: Tight at the top in 2004 ETCC but no title defence

20m12: Discovering Andy Priaulx

21m30: Looking for other opportunities in the WTCC

22m02: Jaime Puig’s passion prompts SEAT switch for 2006

24m12: Clever management leads to strong team spirit via a toss of a coin

26m14: Battling Yvan Muller to become world champion

28m12: Stopping but not stopping after 2009 WTCC title triumph

30m57: Dreaming to be back behind the wheel with the passion still burning inside

32m36: Still able to fight and win

34m11: From privateer to factory driver with Honda after meeting and money memories

37m44: A power struggle at Honda

40m11: New TC1 era means new car, new engine at short notice and no time to test

42m03: Winning not pictured in 2015 as engine problems persist

44m04: Hard to accept job loss over breakfast

45m40: Determined not to stop racing

46m30: A very good, human experience at LADA

48m37: Scoring a ‘home’ win in Russia during the “best season ever” for LADA

49m48: Party time after winning in the wet

52m40: Exploring new opportunities after LADA exit means the WTCC door is closed

52m44: Reunited with Andrea Adamo at Hyundai

53m50: Developing a winner from scratch

54m42: New hope amid WTCC worries

56m00: Feeling the future with TCR rules

56m42: The call from Honda in 2017 for a rapid rain-hit run at Ningbo

57m40: Standing ovation from Honda

59m03: Starting a new era in Marrakech in 2018

1h01m00: The advantage disappears but the title is still achieved

1h02m35: Big competition, small difference in performance

1h03m35: Being clever is key

1h04m05: No more racing for the big deal as approach changes

1h05m16: Happy for Norbi

1h06m30: Happiness is behind the wheel of a racing car

Gabriele Tarquini’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, and hosted by Martin Haven is available in two parts at FIAWTCR.com and other outlets. Clickhereto listen or follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

