The passion for racing doesn’t go away: part two of Gabriele Tarquini’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast

-

Gabriele Tarquini goes racing because it’s what makes him tick. And while the COVID-19 outbreak has rightly put the brakes on motorsport, the Italian cannot wait for track action to resume.

“I enjoy racing but I have not driven a car for four months and I want to be back,” Tarquini tells host Martin Haven in the latest episode of WTCRFast Talkpresented Goodyear, the official podcast from FIA − WTCR World Touring Car Cup promoter Eurosport Events.



“I dream to be back sitting behind the steering wheel, fighting for the tenths, improving the car. The passion is still there and that’s never ended.”



A racing career that began in Italian Formula 3 in 1983, following world championship success in karting, took Tarquini to Formula One, countless race wins and titles in touring cars and at least two intentions to quit. Thankfully he never went through with those plans on either occasion, and is eagerly waiting to take up his drive in a BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse for 2020, aged 58.



Following part one on Wednesday, part two today (Friday), returns to 1996 with Tarquini covering racing for Honda, returning to Alfa Romeo, heading back to Honda, leaving for LADA, seeking out new opportunities with Hyundai and returning to FIA World Touring Car racing to claim the inaugural WTCR title in 2018, nine years after he became world champion.



Here’s a guide to what’s coming up in part two:



00m30: Joining forces with JAS Motorsport for 1996 but not entirely happy



01m34: Working with Alessandro Mariani



01m57: Scoring Alfa Romeo’s first ITC victory at Silverstone



02m40: Back to the BTCC… but with Honda after talks with Volvo and Frank Williams



04m48: Heading to German STW with JAS and Honda in 1998



06m49: Second best to a famous team-mate Tom Kristensen



08m38: Honda-powered return to the BTCC in 2000 but keen on European action



10m18: Nine wins, 14 podiums but no title in Europe in 2001



12m15: Quiet times and thoughts of retirement after Honda’s change of plan pre-2002



14m51: European champion by a point in 2003



15m33: From last to first at Monza as Alex Zanardi returns to racing in front of 70,000 fans



19m44: Tight at the top in 2004 ETCC but no title defence



20m12: Discovering Andy Priaulx



21m30: Looking for other opportunities in the WTCC



22m02: Jaime Puig’s passion prompts SEAT switch for 2006



24m12: Clever management leads to strong team spirit via a toss of a coin



26m14: Battling Yvan Muller to become world champion



28m12: Stopping but not stopping after 2009 WTCC title triumph



30m57: Dreaming to be back behind the wheel with the passion still burning inside



32m36: Still able to fight and win



34m11: From privateer to factory driver with Honda after meeting and money memories



37m44: A power struggle at Honda



40m11: New TC1 era means new car, new engine at short notice and no time to test



42m03: Winning not pictured in 2015 as engine problems persist



44m04: Hard to accept job loss over breakfast



45m40: Determined not to stop racing



46m30: A very good, human experience at LADA



48m37: Scoring a ‘home’ win in Russia during the “best season ever” for LADA



49m48: Party time after winning in the wet



52m40: Exploring new opportunities after LADA exit means the WTCC door is closed



52m44: Reunited with Andrea Adamo at Hyundai



53m50: Developing a winner from scratch



54m42: New hope amid WTCC worries



56m00: Feeling the future with TCR rules



56m42: The call from Honda in 2017 for a rapid rain-hit run at Ningbo



57m40: Standing ovation from Honda



59m03: Starting a new era in Marrakech in 2018



1h01m00: The advantage disappears but the title is still achieved



1h02m35: Big competition, small difference in performance



1h03m35: Being clever is key



1h04m05: No more racing for the big deal as approach changes



1h05m16: Happy for Norbi



1h06m30: Happiness is behind the wheel of a racing car



Gabriele Tarquini’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, and hosted by Martin Haven is available in two parts at FIAWTCR.com and other outlets. Clickhereto listen or follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

WTCR On this day WTCR history: Max Verstappen joins the grid 21 HOURS AGO

The post The passion for racing doesn’t go away: part two of Gabriele Tarquini’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear now available appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR The WTCR Sepang super-finale: Just as good now as it was then A DAY AGO