The planned WTCR calendar changes explained

Several planned changes have been made to the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup schedule, which is set to take place over six weekends in accordance with all government restrictions.
It is hoped the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup can follow the schedule below:
WTCR Race of Austria (Salzburgring, 12-13 September), 2 races
WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife, 24-26 September), 2 races
WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring,10-11 October), 3 races
WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring, 17-18 October), 3 races
WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón, 31 October-1 November), 3 races (pictured)
WTCR Race of Italy (Adria International Raceway, 14-15 November), 3 races
The planned changes are summarised below:
*Races in Austria, Slovakia and Spain rescheduled to dates above, new event in Italy at Adria
*Germany and Hungary events reinstated having initially dropped off calendar due to restrictions
*Local planning and resource issues sadly prevent WTCR Race of Portugal in Vila Real from taking place in 2020, but a return for the street race’s 90th anniversary in 2021 is a key target
*Unfortunately for 2020, the races in China, Macau, Malaysia and South Korea will not run
*All races will therefore be in Europe in 2020 with the hope of returning to Asia in 2021, where strong relationships remain with the event promoters
