The planned WTCR calendar changes explained

Several planned changes have been made to the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup schedule, which is set to take place over six weekends in accordance with all government restrictions.

It is hoped the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup can follow the schedule below:



WTCR Race of Austria (Salzburgring, 12-13 September), 2 races

WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife, 24-26 September), 2 races

WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring,10-11 October), 3 races

WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring, 17-18 October), 3 races

WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón, 31 October-1 November), 3 races (pictured)

WTCR Race of Italy (Adria International Raceway, 14-15 November), 3 races



The planned changes are summarised below:

*Races in Austria, Slovakia and Spain rescheduled to dates above, new event in Italy at Adria

*Germany and Hungary events reinstated having initially dropped off calendar due to restrictions

*Local planning and resource issues sadly prevent WTCR Race of Portugal in Vila Real from taking place in 2020, but a return for the street race’s 90th anniversary in 2021 is a key target

*Unfortunately for 2020, the races in China, Macau, Malaysia and South Korea will not run

*All races will therefore be in Europe in 2020 with the hope of returning to Asia in 2021, where strong relationships remain with the event promoters

