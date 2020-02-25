The records to beat at WTCR Race of Hungary

Two long-standing records will be targeted when the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup kicks off as planned at the Hungaroring from 24-26 April.

As well as trying to break Yann Ehrlacher’s race lap record of 1m54.129s, WTCR drivers will be aiming to better King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz’s qualifying benchmark of 1m52.176s.



Michelisz set the qualifying marker for his rivals to beat in April 2018 driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR (pictured), while Ehrlacher’s record-setting race pace, also recorded in April 2018, was achieved while driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Meanwhile, the record of most WTCR Race of Hungary wins is shared by Néstor Girolami and Gabriele Tarquini, with two victories apiece.

