The TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy winners of 2019

There were 10 winners of the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy during the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

At each WTCR event, the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy is presented to the driver setting the fastest race lap of all during the course of the weekend. They all received a TAG Heuer watch in recognition of their achievement.



Here are the 10 TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy winners of 2019:



1:Mikel Azcona (pictured)



1:Mehdi Bennani



1:Nicky Catsburg



1:João Paulo de Oliveira



1:Daniel Haglöf



1:Rob Huff



1:Johan Kristoffersson



1:Benjamin Leuchter



1:Ma Qinghua



1:Norbert Michelisz

