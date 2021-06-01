Seven drivers will swap WTCR sprint-style racing for the ultimate test of endurance when they contest the ADAC Total 24h-Rennen on the Nürburgring Nordschleife this weekend.

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racers Mikel Azcona, Tom Coronel, Luca Engstler, Néstor Girolami, Tiago Monteiro, Jean-Karl Vernay and Frédéric Vervisch are all doubling up at the legendary venue.



Girolami, a race winner for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport in the WTCR driving a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R, is making his 24h-Rennen debut and will drive a Civic Type R TCR under the Castrol Honda Racing banner.



The Civic has won the TCR section of the 24h-Rennen for the last two seasons with Monteiro playing a key role in that success.



“It's a real honour to be part of this line-up for a third year in a row,” said Monteiro. “The Nürburgring 24 Hours is one of the most demanding events in the world, so I'm very grateful to Honda Germany for giving me the chance to be part of the team again. The competition will be tough, but we are very motivated as we go in search of a third-straight win for the Honda Civic Type R TCR."



Girolami added: “I’m extremely happy to join the team for the Nürburgring 24 Hours. I know the team has been really successful winning the last two editions so the aim is high and is definitely to secure the triple crown. I want to thank Honda for this opportunity as well as my team-mates for their trust."

