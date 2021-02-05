“It’s a great little race car, it’s the entry-level model race car from Audi but it’s really matching the bigger models,” said the Belgian. “The engineers as well really listened to the customers’ wishes and it’s only an improvement for a driver and team.



“A really good tool now is that we can do set-up changes very quickly. And this is really important as well, Audi is setting standards for safety very high and this is important. Every driver who drives it will feel more connected and will only like to handle this car.”