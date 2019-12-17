Aurélien Panis’s wait for a WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO podium is over following the Frenchman’s capture of second place in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Malaysia last weekend.

After making 57 starts in WTCR / OSCARO, Panis finally landed the top-three finish his potential has craved with an impressive drive to second place in mixed conditions at the Sepang International Circuit.



“I’m really, really happy with my first podium in WTCR,” said the Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing driver. “I’m happy to achieve it because since the beginning of the season it was always close – fifth, sixth, seventh, but never on the podium, so finally I’m here. I just want to thank my Comtoyou Racing team because we made a good choice of tyre. It was not easy to decide it. But, finally, we finished second, the pace was good and I’m just super-happy to be here.



He continued: “The season was not so bad, we were usually fighting in the top 10 and to finish the last meeting on the podium, I’m really happy about that, but it was not easy.”

The post The wait was worth it: Panis “super-happy” to join WTCR podium club appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.