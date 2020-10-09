Calculated using average lap times from qualifying at the first two events of the season, the compensation weight rule is designed to further level up the performance of the competing cars by effectively adding more weight to the faster cars to try to slow them down.



An additional 40 kilograms will be added to the Audi RS 3 LMS at the Slovakia Ring – on top of the existing 20 kilograms for using the previous-generation ECU, the Honda Civic Type R gets a weight increase of 50 kilograms, while it’s 60 kilograms for the Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



However, because that amount would take the China-built car from Geely Group Motorsport over the 1365-kilogram limit according to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car cup technical regulations, 40 kilograms of weight will be added while the remaining 20 kilograms will be converted into a ride height increase of 10 millimetres.



“We do however expect a tough challenge as we are on the maximum compensation weight with an increased ride height,” said Fredrik Wahlén, CEO and Team Principal of the Cyan organisation that runs the Lynk & Co 03 TCRs. “­That will affect the cars considerably, especially over a race distance.”



Cyan driver Yvan Muller said: "I expect our weight and ride height to play a major role in Slovakia and I think it will be hard for us to fight with this at the top. But we need to continue our progress anyway and the Lynk & Co 03 TCR is capable to be fast on every circuit, we will fight hard.”