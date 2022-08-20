Since the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup began in 2018, five drivers have won in their home country.

Benjamin Leuchter was the first after he won Race 3 at WTCR Race of Germany in 2019, while Mikel Azcona is the only driver to have triumphed twice in the WTCR on home soil with victories at MotorLand Aragón in 2020 and 2022.

Here’s a refresher of all the home winners in order:

Benjamin Leuchter: Claimed Race 3 honours on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2019 driving a Sébastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.

Tiago Monteiro: Enjoyed national hero status after scoring the ultimate comeback victory from serious injury when he powered his KCMG Honda Civic Type R TCR to top spot on the streets of Vila Real in 2019.

Mikel Azcona: Like Leuchter, Mikel Azcona not only won in the WTCR at home but he was also driving a car built in his own country, a feat he achieved at the wheel of a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competitión at MotorLand Aragón in 2020.

Azcona was also a winner at home earlier this season, taking victory at the Alcañiz track in late June driving a Hyundai Elantra N TCR for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse (pictured).

Jean-Karl Vernay: Hyundai power helped French Englster Hyundai N LIQUI MOLY Racing Team driver Jean-Karl Vernay to first place in Race 2 at WTCR Race of France 2021, which took place at Circuit Pau-Arnos last October.

Nathanaël Berthon: Anything Azcona, Leuchter, Monteiro and Vernay can do, Nathanaël Berthon can also do based on his victory in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, the second WTCR event to take place in France this season. Berthon started the race at Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin earlier this month in second position but came through to win for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport.

